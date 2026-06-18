Georgia GOP Shake-Up As Billionaire Rick Jackson Defeats Trump-Backed Burt Jones In Governor Runoff

President Donald Trump's endorsement power faced a new test Tuesday after his preferred candidate for Georgia governor lost a high-profile Republican runoff, even as several of his Senate-backed candidates secured key victories.

Jackson Upsets Jones In Georgia Runoff

Healthcare executive and billionaire Rick Jackson (R-Ga.) defeated Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.) by a single-digit margin in the Republican gubernatorial runoff, handing President Trump one of his most significant primary losses of the 2026 cycle, reported The Hill.

Jones had secured endorsements from both Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, but the backing of the two Republican heavyweights was not enough to overcome Jackson's self-funded campaign.

Jackson's victory marked just the second loss for a Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate this election cycle and underscored the growing role of wealthy self-funded candidates in major statewide races.

Trump, however, scored important wins elsewhere. In Georgia's Republican Senate runoff, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) defeated former football coach Derek Dooley after receiving Trump's endorsement.

Collins will now challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) in one of the nation's most competitive Senate races.

Collins highlighted his support for Trump and touted his role in advancing the Laken Riley Act, describing it as a major accomplishment of the president's second term.

Meanwhile, Trump-backed Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) won Alabama's GOP Senate runoff, and Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) secured the Republican Senate nomination in Oklahoma.

The mixed results came after Trump celebrated a string of primary victories and repeatedly argued that his endorsements remain a powerful force within the Republican Party.

Trump Exit And GOP Court Vacancy Strategy

Last week, Democratic strategist James Carville said President Trump would "walk away" from the White House by Easter 2027, predicting a major voter backlash after the 2026 midterms.

The White House dismissed the remarks, calling Carville a "stone-cold loser" and accusing him of "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

In April, Senate Republicans reportedly viewed a possible Supreme Court vacancy as a political advantage heading into the midterms, with some seeing a retirement by Justice Samuel Alito as an "October surprise" that could boost GOP turnout.

Lawmakers said any confirmation fight could energize conservative voters and influence closely contested Senate races.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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