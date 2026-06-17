President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to resume attacks on Iran if Tehran violates an interim agreement signed by the two countries' presidents to end their war, even as he said he hoped the deal would bring peace to the Middle East and lower oil prices.

Trump Threatens Strikes If Iran Violates Deal

"We’re going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement," Trump said at a G7 press conference in France, according to Reuters. "I don’t want them to. I want them to honor the agreement." The President also called Iranians “smart people.”

Earlier, Trump said, "If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?"

The remarks came as Washington and Tehran released the text of a 14-point memorandum signed digitally by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in English and Farsi. Iran's foreign ministry said the agreement was already in effect on Wednesday.

Agreement Reopens Hormuz And Eases Iran Sanctions

Iran also agreed not to build nuclear weapons and to allow on-site "down-blending" of enriched uranium under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision. Trump had wanted the uranium removed from Iran, but Tehran rejected that demand.

Iranian officials did not address Trump's new threats. As per Reuters, lead negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told state television, "Everything we sought to achieve through military action, we obtained several times over through negotiation; it was not even comparable."

Trump Softens Missile Stance And Rebukes Netanyahu

Trump also softened his earlier demand to destroy Iran's ballistic missiles. "I’m saying that if other countries have them, it’s a little bit unfair for them not to have some," he told reporters in Paris.

The U.S. President also rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Lebanon, saying, "Netanyahu happens to be a good man, gets a little excited sometimes." He added, "You don’t have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that’s from Hezbollah."

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