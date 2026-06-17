“We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the declaration read, published shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Sanctions Target Russia’s War Economy

The declaration commits G7 nations to “strengthen our sanctions, including those on the oil and gas sectors.” Trump separately hinted he is ready to reinstate sanctions on Russian oil, which Washington had suspended through mid-June.

In a separate interview, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who also attended the summit, described the Iran deal as a “game changer” and said it had exceeded his expectations.

Canada Cited As Alternative Energy Source

Addressing an alternative energy supply route, G7 mentioned Canada as a potential long-term supplier capable of delivering “significant additional capacity to global markets.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a video posted after the leaders’ dinner gala, “This G7 is a moment of strategic wake-up call,” stressing that all G7 members, including the U.S., backed the decisions unanimously.

The declaration also opposed “unilateral attempts to change the status quo” in the South China Sea and across the Taiwan Strait.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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