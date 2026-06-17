French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host President Donald Trump at a state dinner at the Palace of Versailles, highlighting France's celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary alongside intense diplomatic discussions at the G7 summit.

Versailles State Dinner Invitation Confirmed

Macron's office confirmed that Trump will attend a formal dinner at Versailles on Wednesday, describing the palace as "a historic symbol of Franco-American friendship," reported The Associated Press on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Trump acknowledged the invitation, telling reporters he is "a fan of beautiful places," and saying Macron is "a very nice man."

"Versailles is not a gold leaf. Versailles is the real deal," he said. "I'd like to do it."

Trump noted that the dinner would only mean returning home later than usual and said it would not affect his work, adding that he does not sleep much and would still be in the Oval Office without losing any time.

The dinner comes as Trump participates in the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, where discussions have included Ukraine's defense needs and a tentative U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension agreement aimed at easing tensions over Tehran's nuclear program, reported The Hill.

Trump is also expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the summit.

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs On French Wine

On Monday, President Trump warned France that he would impose 100% tariffs on wine and champagne if Paris did not remove its 3% digital tax on U.S. technology companies.

He urged Macron to drop the tax, saying the issue could be resolved if American firms were not targeted.

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