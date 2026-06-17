Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivered heavy criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration on Tuesday after purported details of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Washington and Tehran emerged.

Iran Secures Funds, Sanctions Relief

“The U.S. gets a reiteration of the vague promise Iran won't develop a nuke,” the California Senator said. He concluded his post by alluding to a complete surrender by the U.S. “Hard to imagine a more thorough capitulation,” Schiff said.

Iran Deal

Several people have criticized the Iran agreement, including economist Peter Schiff, who outlined that the deal had only managed to make the situation return to pre-war conditions after losing lives, $100 billion and oil prices surging high.

Iranian news agency Fars also cited an anonymous source earlier in a report suggesting that Iran may charge tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with 60 days of free passage following the agreement’s signing.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said that the country could charge a service fee from ships passing through the Strait.

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