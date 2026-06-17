The National Park Service’s decision to add hydrogen peroxide to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to combat an algae bloom is drawing renewed attention to a $13.1 million renovation project completed under President Donald Trump.

Hydrogen Peroxide Used To Fight Algae

On Tuesday, videos circulating on social media showed workers pouring gallon containers of hydrogen peroxide into the 2,028-foot-long Reflecting Pool after the water turned green from algae growth, The Hill reported.

A Department of the Interior spokesperson said the treatment is being used alongside an advanced filtration system that deploys ozone-injected nanobubbles to break down contaminants and toxins.

According to the spokesperson, hydrogen peroxide has "no harmful side effects to marine life or to the environment."

Pool maintenance expert Steve Goodale told CNN that hydrogen peroxide acts "kind of like a turbocharge button" for the oxidation process.

He added that it is "a legitimate process for dealing with an open-water environment," where chlorine would be unsuitable due to its potential impact on local wildlife.

Goodale noted that the pool's size presents a challenge, saying, "This is some six-and-a-half million gallons of water we're talking about here," meaning a significant amount of treatment may be required.

Schumer Criticizes Trump Over $14 Million

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized Trump, saying a $14 million taxpayer-funded project was wasteful and calling it a new swamp.

Officials said the algae were dead and part of a normal startup phase of new cleaning systems, including nanobubbler technology, and insisted the renovation had improved conditions despite early setbacks.

Democrats Criticize Trump Over Reflecting Pool

Earlier, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill) said Trump focused on the reflecting pool instead of addressing higher gas prices, suggesting people paying nearly $5 per gallon would notice misplaced priorities.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized a $13.1 million no-bid contract tied to the project, calling it wasteful and accusing Trump of directing taxpayer money to a favored contractor despite earlier promises to control spending.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said rising costs for gas, food, and health care showed economic strain, arguing Trump was focused on "showing off his pool" rather than addressing broader affordability concerns.

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