On Tuesday, federal authorities say they disrupted an alleged plot to attack President Donald Trump’s UFC event at the White House, prompting Elon Musk and others to react on social media.

FBI Says Alleged Plot Involved Drones, Firearms And White House Event

According to documents unsealed Tuesday, investigators uncovered discussions among roughly 20 individuals who allegedly planned to target the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House South Lawn.

Authorities said participants exchanged maps, aerial images and messages discussing escape routes, safe houses and the potential use of drones carrying explosives.

Investigators also recovered multiple high-powered firearms during the probe.

The FBI said it learned of the alleged threat on June 10, four days before the event. FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency, alongside federal and state partners, conducted a multi-state operation that resulted in several arrests.

“Multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” Patel wrote on X.

Mother’s Tip Reportedly Helped Investigators Uncover Alleged Scheme

Among the five arrested was 19-year-old Ohio resident Tycen Proper. According to an FBI affidavit, Proper’s mother contacted authorities after becoming concerned about his firearm purchases and online communications.

Investigators said members of the group believed the U.S. was “headed in the wrong direction” and discussed dismantling and rebuilding the country’s political system.

Court filings indicate some participants claimed they did not intend to carry out violence personally and instead planned to observe. The documents also suggest the group was still seeking equipment needed for the alleged attack when authorities intervened.

Musk, White House And Lawmakers Respond

Musk reacted to news of the alleged plot on X, writing, “Wow, this is crazy!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt thanked the FBI, Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies, saying their efforts ensured the event would be remembered as “one of the greatest sporting events in history.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who said she was identified as a potential target, called the allegations “incredibly chilling” and praised investigators for preventing the attack.

Trump and JD Vance both said they were unaware of the alleged threat before it became public. A senior Secret Service official suggested Tuesday that the probe was continuing and that the disclosure may have been made prematurely, the Associated Press reported.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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