A $300 billion private investment fund designed to attract capital to Iran is part of the U.S.-Iran framework agreement, with more than half the money already committed, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Private Fund Meant To Push Final Deal

The fund is meant to give Washington and Tehran an economic incentive to reach a final agreement, the source told Reuters. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been formally announced as the two sides prepare to sign a memorandum on Friday.

The source said the fund is a private investment vehicle, not a reparations or reconstruction grant program. It would not include government money. Companies based in the United States, Gulf Arab states, Asia, South America and Africa have agreed to provide financing, with pledged investments spanning energy, logistics, manufacturing and transport.

Tehran Sought Larger Compensation For War Damage

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran initially sought $400 billion in compensation for war damage, but Washington rejected direct payment. The idea for what would be called the Reconstruction and Development Fund emerged after that.

The Iranian source also said that regional countries could contribute by securing loans, setting up credit lines, or directly financing repairs to war-damaged sites, including the Mobarakeh Steel complex, refineries, airports, and broader infrastructure.

The fund would not be created or become operational until a final deal is reached. "It’ll only be created once the final deal is signed," the source said. During the next 60 days, administrators are expected to work with Iran and investors to plan projects.

Negotiators Face 60-Day Push Toward Final Deal

Vice President JD Vance said in an interview on Monday that Iran could access the fund only if it meets its obligations.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was willing to send his interim deal to end the war with Iran for the US Congress to review, as lawmakers, including many of his fellow Republicans, said the pact had largely kept them in the dark.

Iran has struggled to attract major foreign investment after decades of U.S. and international sanctions. Still, it remains one of the Middle East's largest economies, with major oil and gas reserves and a population of more than 91 million.

The 60-day memorandum remains a framework, not a final agreement. Negotiators are expected to work on nuclear limits, sanctions relief and regional security during that period.