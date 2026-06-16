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New York, NY - April 5, 2019: Democratic Presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders attends National Action Network 2019 convention at Sheraton Times Square.
June 16, 2026 7:38 AM 3 min read

Bernie Sanders Slams White House UFC Fight As 'Kleptocracy' Over $12,000 Trump Coin Sales: 'They Are The...'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized President Donald Trump and his family for using the White House as a venue for a UFC fight and profiting from it.

Sanders took to X on Monday and pointed out that while a UFC fight was being hosted at the White House, the Trump family was selling coins priced up to $12,000 to profit from the event.

He referred to this as an act of kleptocracy, stating, “They’re not draining the swamp. They are the swamp.”

UFC Trump Coins Raise Eyebrows

Political Backlash Over UFC Event

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton referenced the phrase "Not his house. It's our house," commonly used in political protests, and described the event as a "literal cage match."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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