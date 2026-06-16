Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci warned that today's technology billionaires have forgotten a basic lesson of capitalism, arguing that workers must believe the system still gives them a fair shot.

Scaramucci Warns Capitalism Needs A Fair Shot

"Henry Ford was generally a racist and a bad person, but he understood something our current broligarchs have completely forgotten," Scaramucci wrote in an X post on Monday, using the term often applied to powerful male tech and finance figures.

"Capitalism works, but only if people believe the game is worth playing," Scaramucci wrote. "Right now they don't and history is very clear about what comes next."

Broligarchs Critique Points To Modern Tech Power

The SkyBridge Capital founder did not name names. But the phrase "broligarchs" is widely used to describe figures such as Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and their circle of venture capitalists and technology executives who now shape debates over regulation, artificial intelligence, space, crypto and national politics.

Thiel also sits near the center of that discussion. Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has previously warned that Thiel and other billionaires could shape major parts of Trump-era policy through what Reich called a "billionaire brain trust."

SpaceX Praise Complicates Broader Billionaire Criticism

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