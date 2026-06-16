On Monday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said rising costs for everyday Americans are worsening while he criticizes the White House for focusing on entertainment events instead of economic relief.

Inflation Pressures Spark White House UFC event

Kelly posted on X that working families are "getting squeezed from every direction," citing higher prices for gas, groceries, health care and rent.

He contrasted those concerns with a recent event at the White House, writing, "Instead of fixing any of that, the President hosted a UFC fight on the White House lawn."

Kelly argued the administration's focus shows misplaced priorities.

"His priorities are clear — and helping working families isn't one of them," he added.

Trump Faces Inflation, Spending Backlash

Earlier, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) argued that Trump-backed priorities favored projects linked to the president while proposing cuts to programs like Medicaid and SNAP.

He said it appeared the government could fund luxury projects "as long as it's for Donald Trump."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said higher interest rates had increased costs for mortgages, car loans and credit cards, arguing that Trump's policies were worsening inflation pressures rather than reducing them.

Investor Kevin O'Leary warned that while stock markets remained strong, voters were more concerned with rent, groceries and health care costs.

He said affordability and health care could determine political outcomes, adding that "markets don't vote, people do."

Separately, Trump's remark, "I love the inflation," also drew backlash.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized the comment, comparing it to elite detachment from everyday struggles and referencing Marie Antoinette's "Let them eat cake" phrase.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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