Democratic strategist James Carville said President Donald Trump will "walk away" from the White House by Easter 2027, citing what he predicts will be a severe political backlash after the next midterm elections.

Carville Predicts Trump Exit

On Sunday, Carville made the remarks on his "Politics War Room" podcast, arguing Trump will face a "breathtaking" rejection from voters in the upcoming midterms.

"The vote against him in November is going to be, like, breathtaking," Carville said.

He added, "Trump has no earthly idea of what's coming" after the midterms.

Carville also said the president is disengaged from the job, saying, "He's already bored. He can’t stay awake. He says he’s bored with the Iran war."

"I'm telling you, this guy, by Easter of 2027, is just going to walk away from his job," He added.

A White House spokesperson, Davis Ingle, rejected the comments, calling Carville "a stone-cold loser," according to a statement cited by The Hill.

He accused him of suffering from “ Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it has rotted his peanut-sized brain.“

Midterm Outlook: Vance Future, GOP Control, Economic Risks

Vice President JD Vance said he would review his political future after the midterm elections while staying focused on his current job and avoiding early decisions about 2028.

He also noted that President Trump often raised the issue of future elections, though he said discussions were mainly about party strategy.

Last month, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) expressed confidence that Republicans would retain control of the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections, though he acknowledged uncertainty about the House.

He said Republicans would "stay in the majority," pointing to the party's existing 53-47 advantage and the difficulty Democrats would face in flipping seats.

Economist Justin Wolfers warned that rising oil prices and bond market instability tied to the Middle East conflict could pose political risks for Republicans ahead of the midterms.

He suggested the ongoing crisis could extend through the election period and questioned when Republican lawmakers would act to protect their political standing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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