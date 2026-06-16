Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) slammed President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Monday over purported contradictory views on the terms of the agreement with Iran.

Trump Or JD Vance ‘Lying,’ Asks Newsom

In a post on X, Newsom’s official Press Office handle quoted a post that shared an excerpt of an interview, where the Vice President said that the Trump administration’s “expectation” was that the negotiations would lead to a long-term, toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but added that there were “very important details to figure out” in the negotiations.

“Did Trump lie last night when he said the strait is now open?” the Press Office’s post asked, “Or is JD lying now, about it still being subject to negotiations?” the post added.

The post then criticized the lack of clarity and communication on the Trump administration’s part regarding the deal. “Why can't the American people get straight answers from our leadership in the middle of a war?”

JD Vance Says Iran May Get $300 Billion

Meanwhile, Trump, during the G7 summit in France, said that the deal with Iran was “all signed” and that the terms of the agreement would be released on Friday. However, Washington and Tehran reiterated that a permanent peace agreement had not yet been reached.

Iran To Charge Tolls?

According to Iranian news agency Fars, the terms of the Memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran outline that ships will pass through the Strait of Hormuz uninterrupted for 60 days, but there could be a potential for Iran to levy tolls after the 60 days.

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