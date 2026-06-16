Green algae has reappeared in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool just days after the completion of a more than $13 million renovation project touted by the Trump administration as a long-term solution to the recurring problem.

Algae Returns To Reflecting Pool

Images from the National Mall showed patches of green algae in the reflecting pool despite the installation of new nanobubbler technology designed to improve water quality and reduce algae growth, reported The Hill on Monday.

The Interior Department pushed back on concerns that the project had failed, saying the visible algae was no longer alive.

A department spokesperson told The Hill that, "due to deploying the advanced nanobubbler technology," the algae are "dead" and "being vacuumed up as we speak."

Officials also credited President Donald Trump for the overhaul, with the spokesperson adding, "We thank President Trump for fixing the Reflecting Pool for good."

Katie Martin, a spokesperson for the Interior Department, told CNN that the algae flare-up was anticipated during the startup phase of the new system.

"What you are seeing is residual algae from the supply lines, which have been sitting dormant for eight weeks while construction has been taking place," Martin said.

She described the situation as "part of the normal startup process."

The renovation included repairing leaks, painting the bottom of the pool blue and installing nanobubbler technology intended to reduce the nutrients that algae rely on to grow.

Trump Reflecting Pool Renovation Draws Cost Criticism

Earlier, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) said that gas, food and health care prices are all increasing while Trump was "showing off his pool."

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) also criticized Trump, arguing that consumers are paying high gasoline prices while the president focuses on symbolic projects.

He accused Trump of prioritizing image over economic relief for households.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) condemned a $13.1 million no-bid contract tied to the reflecting pool project, alleging misuse of taxpayer funds and linking it to past Trump-era spending promises that he says were not fulfilled.

Trump previously announced the renovation's completion and said water would soon flow back into the restored reflecting pool.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Robert V Schwemmer