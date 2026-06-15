Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) targeted President Donald Trump‘s growing fortune on Monday, arguing that the president’s personal wealth had increased by roughly $1.4 billion this year even as wage growth for many Americans has slowed.

In a post on X, Warren shared a graphic comparing Trump’s rising net worth with declining real wage growth and accused the president of prioritizing his own financial interests over those of working Americans.

The President’s Fortune Takes Center Stage

“Your wages? Stalled. Trump’s net worth? Up $1.4 billion,” Warren said.

The Massachusetts senator argued that Trump’s growing fortune stands in sharp contrast to the financial pressures facing many American households.

Warren added that the president “doesn’t care about your financial situation.”

A Reuters investigation from earlier this month, found the Trump family generated at least $2.3 billion from four crypto ventures since returning to the White House, while more than a million investors lost the same amount on the other side of those trades.

A Familiar Warren Theme

Criticism of wealth concentration has long been a central part of Warren’s economic message, with the senator frequently calling for higher taxes on billionaires and large corporations.

Warren has repeatedly accused Trump of using his position to benefit financially.

Wealth And Politics Collide

Warren’s comments arrive as public scrutiny of billionaire wealth has intensified following Elon Musk‘s rise to trillionaire status and renewed debate over the role of wealth in politics.

The senator has long pushed for a federal wealth tax and stricter crypto laws, including a ban on individual stock trading by government officials, arguing that public service should not be used as a pathway to personal financial gain.

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