Vice President JD Vance said Monday that Iran could gain access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund under a peace agreement with the United States if Tehran meets its obligations.

Vance Says Fund Depends On Iran Compliance

Asked by CBS News' Ed O'Keefe about the fund, Vance said, "Well, Ed, that's the sort of thing they could have access to, funded by the Gulf Coast Coalition, so long as they honor their end of the obligation."

Vance said skeptics should expect Iranian hard-liners to "overemphasize the benefits that Iran gets," while downplaying what Tehran must concede to receive them.

The agreement's conditions have not been released. Senior U.S. officials said details of the memorandum would be issued Tuesday or Wednesday, and the Trump administration said it would publish the full text on Friday.

Vance told CBS that Iran agreed to turn over its enriched uranium stockpile, accept routine inspections and not pursue or buy a nuclear weapon.

Obama And Graham Raise Doubts On Deal

Former President Barack Obama, whose 2015 Iran nuclear agreement was later abandoned by President Donald Trump, told ABC News' Robin Roberts in an interview set to air Wednesday that he is "doubtful" the new deal is "significantly different" from the earlier terms Tehran accepted.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also raised concerns, saying "Iran's view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming."

Hormuz Dispute Shadows Next Round Of Talks

The Strait of Hormuz remains disputed. U.S. officials have said that Iran agreed to permanently reopen the strait without tolls. Tehran has said the agreement allows free passage for 60 days while further negotiations led by Vance are underway.

"Our expectation is that the strait is gonna be opened in a toll-free way for the long term," Vance told CNBC on Monday. He said there are "a lot of very important details" still to be settled.

Vance's role in the Iran talks comes as he weighs his own political future. In an interview over the weekend, he said he would discuss a possible 2028 presidential run with his wife after the midterms and believed Trump would be "very supportive" of his decision.

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