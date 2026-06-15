Iran To Allow Free Hormuz Passage For 60 Days, But Toll Questions Remain: Report

Iran To Collect Tolls?

On Monday, Iran’s semi-official news agency Fars cited an anonymous source in a report, saying that a revision to the wording in the U.S.-Iran agreement says that Iran and Oman would reserve the right to determine the “future administration of maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz,” the report said.

The source also pointed to another clause, which says Iranians will allow free passage of ships through the route for 60 days.

Tanker Attacked Near Yemen

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident roughly 16 miles off the coast of Yemen. “A container vessel has reported being approached by a small skiff,” the report said, adding that the crew reported that the skiff “opened fire” on the vessel and that unknown personnel attempted to board the ship.

Trump Says Deal Agreed

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