Hakeem Jeffries Blames Trump For Iran War, Says He 'Ripped' Up Obama's Nuclear Deal: 'Gas Prices Are...'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) slammed President Donald Trump on Sunday, accusing the President of worsening the situation with Iran by pulling out of a key nuclear deal signed during the former President Barack Obama administration.

Hakeem Jeffries Says Trump ‘Ripped’ Obama’s Iran Nuclear Deal

In a post on the social media platform X, Jeffries delivered sharp criticism of Trump and shared a video of an interview with NBC News. “President Obama built a global coalition that constrained Iran's nuclear ambitions,” he said in the post’s caption.

Trump suffers from “Obama Derangement Syndrome,” Jeffries said, adding that the former President’s deal had resulted in countries like Japan, Great Britain, China, Russia and more engaging with Iran to “limit their nuclear ambition.”

“Donald Trump recklessly ripped that agreement up and took us to war,” Jeffries said, calling it a “war of choice” in the interview.

“Gas prices are through the roof,” Jeffries said, adding that the war had resulted in Iran emerging “stronger,” while the Americans were “less safe,” he said.

Trump Announces Iran Deal, Analyst Warns Of Challenges

The comments come as Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had reached an agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route in the global oil supply chain responsible for shipping over a fifth of the world’s total oil.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump wrote in a post on the social media platform Truth Social following the agreement.

However, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan warned that the situation could deteriorate over a “single misstep” following the agreement, but said that the gas prices in the U.S. could fall below the $3.75/gallon mark by the Fourth of July.

Gas, Oil Prices Fall

Gas prices in the U.S. fell on Monday, with the national average price at $4.0650/gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA). The average price in California was at $5.7410/gallon.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also fell 5.61% at the time of writing this article, trading at $80.12/bbl. Meanwhile, Brent crude also fell over 5.23% to $82.76/bbl at press time.

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