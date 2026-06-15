Former Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized As Kentucky Succession Race Takes Shape

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was admitted to a hospital Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican confirmed, adding another health concern for the retiring former Senate GOP leader.

McConnell Hospitalized With Few Details Released

"He is receiving excellent care," spokesperson Dave Popp said in a statement shared with the Associated Press. Popp did not say why McConnell was hospitalized or identify the hospital.

McConnell, 84, voted on the two Senate roll calls held Thursday, according to Senate records.

The Hill reported that McConnell has dealt with several health issues in recent years. He is the third-oldest member of the Senate, behind Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), 92, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), 84.

Benzinga reached out to the McConnells’ office for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Recent Health Issues Draw Renewed Attention

In February, McConnell spent more than a week in the hospital with flu-like symptoms. Last October, he fell after being heckled by left-wing activists at the Capitol complex.

McConnell survived polio as a child and has previously cited "lingering effects" in his left leg after earlier incidents. He also fell down a small set of stairs while leaving the Capitol in February 2025.

The Kentucky Republican had two public freezing episodes in 2023. Earlier that year, he suffered a concussion and a fractured rib after falling at a private dinner in Washington.

Kentucky Succession Race Already Taking Shape

McConnell now chairs the Senate Rules Committee and plans to leave the Senate when his term ends in January 2027. He led Senate Republicans from 2007 to 2025, making him the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history.

He is also the ninth-longest-serving senator in American history and will tie the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) for seventh on that list when he leaves office.

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) won the Republican nomination last month to succeed McConnell. He will face former state Rep. Charles Booker (D) in November. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as solidly Republican.

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