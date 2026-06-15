Ro Khanna Backs Trump's Iran Ceasefire Deal: 'Democrats Should Support It'

On Sunday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said a reported ceasefire involving Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz marks a positive turning point that could ease energy prices and help prevent further military escalation.

Khanna Backs Iran Ceasefire

In a post on X, Khanna praised the reported agreement and urged bipartisan support, arguing that it could stabilize global energy markets and reduce the risk of conflict.

He wrote, "The ceasefire agreement with Iran with the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is welcome news. Democrats should support it."

He added that the deal reflects mutual respect for sovereignty and helps avoid "a dumb war of choice again."

Khanna also criticized past U.S. military actions in the region, saying, "The war was a costly lesson for the US," and claimed earlier efforts at regime change had failed.

Comparing it to prior diplomacy, he said, "The terms seem no better than what Obama secured under the JCPOA nearly a decade ago."

He further stated that the conflict resulted in American casualties and major spending, saying the U.S. "lost 14 precious service members and wasted billions of dollars."

On economic effects, Khanna argued the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could ease global supply constraints, noting that energy relief would likely bring down gas and food prices for American consumers.

US-Iran Deal Moves Toward Ceasefire

President Donald Trump said that a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran was now complete.

He also indicated that the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, would reopen after being effectively closed for months during the conflict.

World leaders welcomed the draft deal, calling it a potential step toward regional stability and energy security, though several warned that important details still needed to be finalized.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it a "hugely important step forward in ending the war," while stressing the Strait must remain fully open.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi described it as a "major step toward resolution."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it could help secure "durable and lasting peace" while easing pressure on global energy prices.

French President Emmanuel Macron said it opened the door to broader negotiations for Middle East peace and security.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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