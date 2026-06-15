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Elon Reeve Musk is a businessman known for his leadership of Tesla, SpaceX, and X. New York, US - 16 Apr 2025
June 15, 2026 3:01 AM 2 min read

'Elon Is Scared Of This Conversation:' Democrat Fires Back At Musk's Subsidy Defense

Elon Musk Scared To Talk About Subsidies

“For all those wondering why Elon is scared of this conversation,” Markey said in the post.

Elon Musk Defends Tesla Sales

The comments come as Musk recently defended against allegations that his enterprises heavily benefited from government-backed subsidies and incentives.

Musk said that Tesla sales grew following the sunsetting of the $7,500 Federal EV Credit at the end of September 2025. “Tesla sales actually INCREASED, because more buyers shifted from other EV makers to Tesla,” the trillionaire said in his response.

U.S. EV sales could hit 85,000 units, the highest since the end of the Federal EV Credit at the end of September 2025, according to data by Cox Automotive. The average EV transaction price during May also fell 4% YoY to $54,532.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Growth and Quality metrics, while also providing a favorable price trend in the Short and Long term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.08% to $406.10 during the after-hours trading session on Friday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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