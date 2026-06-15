On Sunday, Iran's national soccer team arrived in the U.S. ahead of its World Cup opener in Los Angeles, coinciding with the announcement of a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran after months of conflict.

Iran Lands In LA For World Cup

The Iranian squad landed at Los Angeles International Airport after traveling from its training base in Mexico, where it had relocated amid security concerns during the ongoing conflict, reported Reuters.

"I am very happy to be representing the great, proud and strong nation of Iran," Amir Ghalenoei, Iranian football coach, said through a translator during a press conference.

He added, "I hope that football will bring about joy and enjoyment, and bring closer the cultures and countries."

The team is scheduled to face New Zealand in its opening Group G match on Monday at the Los Angeles Stadium.

Ghalenoei said travel restrictions and visa issues had disrupted preparations, noting that some federation members were unable to enter the U.S.

Footballer Striker Mehdi Taremi also pointed to broader concerns around the tournament environment, citing entry complications affecting football personnel, reported Al Jazeera.

"We don't have the same beautiful experience we always talk about – the peace, the joy," Taremi said.

He added, "This kind of tension, it undermines that joy. It undermines the message of FIFA."

The squad had previously moved its base camp from Arizona to Mexico following regional strikes and escalating tensions.

US-Iran Peace Deal

Trump said on Truth Social that a deal with Iran had been completed and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen after months of disruption tied to conflict.

The announcement followed comments from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said a breakthrough had been reached through mediation efforts.

World Cup Productivity Loss

Last week, a new analysis estimated that the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. could have cost U.S. employers more than $30 billion in lost productivity due to workday disruptions as fans followed matches.

The report said games played across 11 cities during working hours would have reduced productivity, with even brief distractions potentially costing billions.

Major host cities such as New York/New Jersey and Los Angeles were expected to see the highest economic impact due to congestion, security measures and public events.

Andy Challenger of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said employers should have treated the tournament as an opportunity for engagement rather than disruption.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Fauzan Fitria