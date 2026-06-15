On Sunday, a draft U.S.-Iran agreement aimed at ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and paving the way for broader negotiations drew praise from world leaders and lawmakers. However, some warned that major questions remain unresolved.

Global Leaders Welcome US-Iran Ceasefire Framework

The preliminary framework, which U.S. and Iranian officials say could lead to a formal settlement, was broadly welcomed by key allies concerned about regional stability and global energy supplies.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the agreement as a “hugely important step forward in ending the war,” while noting that the Strait of Hormuz must remain “fully and permanently open.”

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also welcomed the development, calling it “a major step toward resolution of the situation.”

She said Japan hopes the memorandum will be steadily implemented, ensure “free and safe navigation” through the strategic waterway and lead to a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed hope that the deal would produce a “durable and lasting peace,” adding that restoring the vital trade route is critical to easing pressure on energy prices and the broader economy.

French President Emmanuel Macron also took to X and said, "This agreement also paves the way for comprehensive negotiations in service of peace and security for all in the Middle East."

Lindsey Graham Signals Support, But Raises Concerns

Not everyone was ready to celebrate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he was “pleased” that the two sides had reached a memorandum of understanding but expressed concern that Tehran’s interpretation of the agreement differed from that of U.S. negotiators.

“Time will tell,” Graham wrote on X, adding that he would closely monitor negotiations and review any final agreement that comes before Congress.

Ro Khanna Says Deal Shows Limits Of Military Action

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) welcomed the ceasefire framework and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that Congress’s recent vote to end the conflict helped push negotiations forward.

Khanna said the war proved to be a “costly lesson” for the U.S. and argued that President Donald Trump failed to achieve regime change in Iran.

“America lost 14 precious service members and wasted billions of dollars on this foolish endeavor,” he wrote.

He also suggested the emerging terms appear similar to those secured under the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

“The ceasefire agreement with Iran with the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is welcome news,” Khanna said, adding that lower energy costs and an end to further loss of life would benefit Americans.

Iran Outlines Draft Terms

Iranian state media reported that the proposed framework includes a permanent ceasefire, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and renewed commitments related to Iran’s nuclear activities, BBC reported.

Neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly confirmed the reported 14-point draft and negotiations on a final agreement are expected to continue over the coming weeks.

According to Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Qatari mediators engaged in nearly 14 to 15 hours of negotiations in Tehran that resulted in a draft memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, the report noted.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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