Vice President JD Vance said Sunday he will consider his political future after the midterm elections, as speculation grows over whether he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

Vance Says Family Talks Come Later

"Usha and I will absolutely sit down and talk about what comes next for our family," Vance told CBS, saying that the discussion would come after the November elections.

"The way I make decisions is, I try not to make them until I absolutely must," he added.

Vance said he remains focused on serving as vice president and does not want future ambitions to interfere with his current job.

"I really don't ever want my thought about a future job, whether it's president or anything else, to make me a worse vice president," he said. "And the way to do that is to keep my attention on the job I have right now."

Trump Often Raises Future Political Plans

The vice president said he rarely raises the subject of 2028 with President Donald Trump, though Trump brings it up.

"I never bring it up. But sure, the president brings it up a lot, sometimes publicly, sometimes privately," Vance said. "You know, the president's a political animal. He loves this stuff. He's very fascinated by it."

Vance said those conversations are less about pressure and more about political strategy, including "what's gonna happen" and how Republicans can remain successful.

Rubio Speculation Adds To 2028 Race

His comments come as Trump has floated a possible 2028 ticket pairing Vance with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Both men separately appeared at White House press briefings last month, adding to speculation that they are raising their national profiles.

An Emerson College poll released in May showed Vance with 36% support among Republican primary voters, narrowly ahead of Rubio at 35%.

The Washington Post reported in March that a person close to Vance cited the expected birth of his fourth child in late July as one reason he has not made a decision.

Trump praised Vance in a Fox News interview last year as "very capable" and said he was doing "a fantastic job," but added, "it's too early." Trump has also suggested scenarios involving Vance that legal scholars say would run into constitutional limits on presidential terms.

Photo Courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com