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UFC fighers in a rink in front of the White House.
June 14, 2026 3:55 PM 3 min read

Will White House UFC Event Boost Embattled TKO Stock?

TKO Stock Rose Slipped Ahead of UFC White House Matches

TKO Holdings stock has been in a steady uptrend over the past few weeks as investors position themselves ahead of the upcoming UFC event on the White House South Lawn. It then pulled back by almost 5% on Friday.

Still, the event will likely lose UFC and TKO, its parent company, money. It has already spent over $60 million in preparing for the event. In a statement, Mark Shapiro, the head of TKO Group said that the brand exposure will be worth it. 

The event comes at a time when the TKO Group stock has remained under pressure this year. It has dropped by 2.70% since January, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices have soared by double digits. 

The most recent results showed that the company's business was doing well. Its revenue jumped to $1.59 billion from $1.268 billion in the same period last year. Most of this revenue, $655 million, came from IMG, its sports marketing business. 

UFC's revenue jumped to $401 million from $359 million, while WWE rose from $391 million to $475 million. Its adjusted EBITDA jumped to $549 million from the previous $417 million. The average estimate is that its revenue will jump by 21% this year to $5.76 billion, followed by $5.81 billion next year. 

Valuation Concerns Remain

A key challenge for the TKO stock is that the company has become highly overvalued, which likely explains why the short interest has jumped to 14%. 

Technically, the stock has formed a giant bearish engulfing pattern. This pattern happens when a large bearish candle fully covers a smaller bullish one. It is one of the most common bearish reversal signs in technical analysis. Therefore, there is a likelihood that it will continue falling this week as investors sell the White House event news.

Image: Shutterstock

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