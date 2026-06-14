Ahead of what he described as a near-complete peace agreement with Iran, President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized an Israeli strike on Beirut and warned that further attacks could jeopardize the ongoing diplomatic process for peace.

Trump Expresses Disapproval

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed disapproval over an attack on Beirut, emphasizing its untimeliness given ongoing peace discussions with Iran.

Trump stated that while Israel has the right to defend itself, the attack it responded to was minor, with no casualties reported. He stressed that such actions should not interfere with the peace process.

"There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel," he said.

Trump Urges All Parties To Stand Down

According to Trump, the region is on the brink of a peace agreement that could benefit Lebanon and surrounding areas. He urged all parties, including Hezbollah, to refrain from further attacks.

"This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let's not blow it!" he said.

Trump highlighted the potential for a lasting peace, urging restraint to avoid jeopardizing the progress made in negotiations.

US-Iran Peace Agreement Inches Closer

The potential peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran is a critical development in the region.

Trump announced that the deal was set to be signed on Sunday, which would immediately open the Strait of Hormuz to all. This move is expected to ease the global energy market, which has been disrupted by the conflict, causing inflation concerns.

However, Iran has pushed back against the proposed deadline, reviewing the terms of the deal. This uncertainty could potentially unsettle oil markets, which have been sensitive to the ongoing negotiations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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