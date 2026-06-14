Iran's Pushback on Trump's Sunday Peace Deal Deadline Likely To Rattle Oil Markets

Iran has pushed back against President Donald Trump‘s post that a peace deal could be signed on Sunday.

The Iranian leadership is reviewing the terms of the proposed deal, Iran's Fars News Agency reported. "Iran has neither finalized nor officially declared its position on the proposed understanding," the news agency reported, citing an unidentified official close to the negotiating team.

Trump posted on Saturday that the countries would sign a deal the next day. His post came shortly after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif predicted a deal within 24 hours.

A delay in signing a peace deal will likely rattle global energy markets that have seen oil prices move lower. International benchmark Brent crude futures fell to about $87 a barrel on Friday, their lowest level in nearly two months. US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped to roughly $85 a barrel, an eight‑week low.

Differences over opening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programs have slowed progress toward ending the conflict. The White House wants the Strait opened immediately to international maritime shipping. Iran has insisted on retaining a degree of control over the waterway.

Iran "has consistently maintained that any decision regarding a potential agreement will be made solely on the basis of safeguarding national interests," Fars News reported on Sunday.

Iran Claims Over Strait

Iranian officials have acknowledged significant progress, saying they are closer to a deal than they have been at any point since the April 8 ceasefire. However, they strike a more cautious tone than Trump, noting that several clauses of the expected 14-point agreement remain unresolved.

Adding to the uncertainty, Mehdi Mohammadi, a senior Iranian negotiator, said on Sunday that the proposed deal preserves Tehran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz. The claim contradicts Washington’s position that the waterway must reopen freely to all maritime traffic.

"The right to collect these fees belongs exclusively to Iran and Oman," Mohammadi said. "No other party has the authority to make decisions regarding them. This arrangement is already in place and will remain unchanged under any future agreement."

Tehran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz by hitting some ships, sending energy prices soaring. While oil has dropped since late April, with traders anticipating a deal rather than a return to full-blown warfare, it's still up more than 40% this year.

Final Draft Of MOU

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday that a final draft of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the US covered a range of issues. It included Tehran’s nuclear program, the reopening of the Strait and US waivers on oil sanctions.

Trump denied on Friday that the US had made major concessions to Iran. He added that the emerging pact would guarantee economic benefits reach Tehran only if it meets its obligations. Trump dismissed Iran’s leaked comments, saying they misrepresent what had been agreed.

According to the draft, Iran would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels, while the US would lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports. The US would begin lifting its blockade immediately after signing the MOU, completing the process within 30 days.

The MOU commits the US to imposing no new sanctions on Iran until the parties reach a final deal. A final agreement would then lift all US and UN sanctions on Iran according to an agreed timetable.

Israel-Hezbollah Sticking Point

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, Iran's Shiite proxy in Lebanon, has slowed talks between Washington and Tehran. Israel's military struck Lebanon's capital of Beirut on Sunday. It said it was targeting Hezbollah after the militant group fired more projectiles into northern Israel.

Iran has insisted that any interim deal with the US includes a ceasefire in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he won't accept that demand until Hezbollah is disarmed and no longer firing on Israel.

Pakistan and Qatar have acted as mediators between Washington and Tehran since the ceasefire. Tensions have remained high and the ceasefire looked close to collapsing this week, with Iran and Israel exchanging fire.

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday to sustain the exchange between US and Iran regarding the MOU, according to Iran's ISNA news agency. An adviser to Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani headed the delegation.