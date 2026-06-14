Trump Says Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen, Hunter Biden's Pardon Admission And More: This Week In Politics

It’s been an eventful week in the political arena. Here’s a quick recap of the major political stories that unfolded this week.

Trump Announces Iran Deal, Says Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen

President Donald Trump announced a deal with Iran that is set to be signed on Sunday. Following the signing, the Strait of Hormuz will be “open to all” immediately, Trump revealed in a social media post on Saturday.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had.”

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Netanyahu Confirms Re-Election Bid

Benjamin Netanyahu will be running for re-election this year, his party Likud announced on Wednesday. This confirmation came after President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about the Israeli Prime Minister’s intentions to run again.

Likud stated that Netanyahu would stand in the election and, hopefully, win. The election has not been officially announced, but it must be held by October.

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Hunter Biden’s Pardon Admission

Hunter Biden acknowledged that his father’s decision to pardon him will likely be a defining and controversial part of his father’s legacy. This admission was made during an appearance on Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s (D-Calif.) podcast aired on Friday.

Biden stated that both he and his father understood that the pardon would draw criticism and potentially overshadow other aspects of the former president’s time in office.

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Bolton Warns Trump Iran Strategy Could Spark Nuclear Race

Former national security adviser John Bolton cautioned that President Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict could destabilize the Middle East and increase the risk of a regional nuclear arms race.

In an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal, Bolton wrote that “whatever deal President Trump makes with Iran, his often-contradictory decisions during the conflict have laid the groundwork for more nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.”

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Trump’s Name Comes Down From Kennedy Center

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, described the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center as a “really important moment for this country,” hailing it as a win for “democracy and the rule of law.”

Garcia made these comments after workers removed Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center’s facade, hours past a court-ordered deadline the Department of Justice had sought to extend due to weather conditions.

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