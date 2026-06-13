President ‌Donald Trump in ‌a ​social ⁠media post ⁠on Saturday said a deal ​with ⁠Iran ⁠was ​scheduled to ​be signed on ‌Sunday and ⁠that the Strait of ⁠Hormuz ‌would ⁠be ​immediately "open ‌to all" ​after it ⁠was signed.

"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had."

The deal will come as a relief to global energy markets. The Iran war has sharply disrupted oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global oil and liquid natural gas (LNG) shipments. That has stoked inflation concerns, with US annual CPI inflation rising to 4.2% in May, marking its highest level since April 2023.

The White House has wanted Iran to reopen the Strait to maritime traffic and curb Iran's nuclear program. Iran has insisted on retaining a degree of control over the waterway and gaining immediate access to its frozen funds. Tit-for-tat strikes, including the shooting down of a US Apache helicopter on June 8 off the coast of Oman, have raised concerns that an agreement remained out of reach.

"Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly," Trump continued later in the post. "If it doesn't, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!"

Trump To Attend G7

The potential deal comes just days before Trump is set to meet world leaders at the G7. The meeting will bring together the leaders of the US, France, Germany, the UK, Canada, Italy, and Japan, as well as the European Union, in Évian-les-Bains from June 15 to June 17.

The leaders will also discuss rising transportation costs, concerns about fertilizer supplies and food security, Crebo-Rediker wrote. "Renewed inflationary pressures are likely to dominate both formal discussions and private conversations among leaders."

International benchmark Brent crude futures fell to about $87 a barrel on Friday, their lowest level in nearly two months. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped to roughly $85 a barrel, an eight‑week low.

Trump Will Meet Gulf Leaders

Trump will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of France, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Egypt as well as India, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters on the upcoming trip on the condition of anonymity.

Trump's Saturday post came a few hours after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday in a post on X that "finalization" of the deal is likely in the next 24 hours.

"We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations," Sharif wrote. "We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace."

There was an 80% to 85% chance Washington and Tehran would sign the pact soon, Bloomberg News reported, citing a senior Trump administration official on Friday. A deal could be signed as soon as Sunday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.