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USA and Iran Flags Overlapping a Middle East Map with the Strait of Hormuz Circled, Illustrating Geopolitical Tensions and Strategic Oil Chokepoint Competition
June 12, 2026 10:43 PM 3 min read

US And Iran Near Peace Pact As Pakistan Confirms Final Draft— JD Vance Slams 'Fake' Information On Terms: 'Iranians Are Not Receiving Any Cash...'

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday a “final, agreed upon text” of a U.S.-Iran peace deal has been reached, as Pakistan works with both sides to finalize next steps amid what Sharif called an “incessant misinformation campaign” by those seeking to sabotage the agreement.

What The Deal Covers — And What It Demands

Building To Friday

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X earlier Friday, before Sharif’s statement, that a deal “has never been closer.”

White House Pushes Back On Leaked Provisions

Vice President JD Vance addressed the misinformation directly on X, writing that “the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,” adding that economic benefits would flow to Iran and the region only if Tehran meets its obligations.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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