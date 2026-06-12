Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday a “final, agreed upon text” of a U.S.-Iran peace deal has been reached, as Pakistan works with both sides to finalize next steps amid what Sharif called an “incessant misinformation campaign” by those seeking to sabotage the agreement.

What The Deal Covers — And What It Demands

Building To Friday

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X earlier Friday, before Sharif’s statement, that a deal “has never been closer.”

White House Pushes Back On Leaked Provisions

Vice President JD Vance addressed the misinformation directly on X, writing that “the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,” adding that economic benefits would flow to Iran and the region only if Tehran meets its obligations.

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