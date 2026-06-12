The U.S. and Iran have reportedly drafted a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that lays out a 14-point roadmap for easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

These measures must be implemented before formal negotiations on a final agreement can begin, CNBC reported on Friday, citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.

Some of the key provisions include:

Lifting of the U.S. naval blockade and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, as per the report.

A $300 billion reconstruction plan for Iran by the U.S. and its allies, and the withdrawal of all American forces from Iran.

A 60-day ceasefire extension, including in Lebanon, during which nuclear negotiations will be held.

Iran would receive a 60-day sanctions waiver allowing it to resume oil exports, with the prospect of broader sanctions relief if it demonstrates good faith in follow-up negotiations.

While the Iranian state media stated that the draft MOU includes the release of half of Iran’s frozen funds, Axios reported that the issue could be addressed in a “secret side agreement.”

As of Thursday, the proposed deal, which is likely to be called the Islamabad agreement if finalized, had secured approval from senior Iranian officials but was still awaiting final sign-off from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The tentative agreement was reached late Wednesday following talks between Qatari mediator Ali Al-Thawadi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as per Axios.

Iran Signals Caution, Netanyahu Welcomes Progress

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s office has stated on X that although Israel is not a party to the MOU, Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for Trump’s commitment to the conclusion of negotiations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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