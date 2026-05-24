Trump Nears Iran Nuclear Deal As Tehran Agrees To Surrender Enriched Uranium: Report

Iran has tentatively agreed to relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as a key condition of an emerging nuclear agreement with the United States.

The New York Times reported this Saturday, citing two U.S. officials.

Tehran’s Commitment

Earlier that day, President Donald Trump said the U.S. was nearing a deal to end the hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

The news comes alongside a U.S. six-week naval blockade that has redirected over 100 commercial vessels from Iranian ports, ship-tracking data show, costing Tehran an estimated $435 million daily in economic damage.

Stockpile At The Center Of Talks

The International Atomic Energy Agency estimates Iran holds about 970 pounds of uranium enriched to 60%, far above the 20% level classified as highly enriched uranium and closer to the 90% plus grade needed for a nuclear weapon.

U.S. negotiators warned Tehran that if it did not agree to upfront commitments on its nuclear stockpile, military strikes could resume. Options reportedly included bunker-busting bombs targeting the Isfahan nuclear site, which had previously been struck with U.S. Tomahawk missiles last June.

According to the report, Iran stands to recover billions in frozen overseas assets, but only after reaching a broader nuclear agreement, giving Tehran a financial reason to stay engaged in talks.

The report also said longer-term talks will focus on Iran's enrichment program, where major differences remain. Washington has pushed for a 20-year moratorium, while Tehran has proposed a much shorter timeline.

Iran has made no public statement on the reported agreement.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Republican Skepticism Mounts

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) pushed back sharply on Saturday, warning on X that a deal leaving Iran with billions in funds, uranium enrichment capability, and influence over the Strait of Hormuz would be “a disastrous mistake.” Cruz acknowledged the early reports may be incomplete but flagged that praise for the deal from former Obama-era Iran negotiator Rob Malley was “not encouraging.”

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.