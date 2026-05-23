Secret Service Fatally Shoots Gunman After White House Security Checkpoint Attack

A man who opened fire on Secret Service officers at a White House security checkpoint Saturday evening was shot by officers and later died at a hospital.

Gunfire Erupts Near Newly Reopened Plaza

The agency said the shooting remains under investigation.

Federal Response Widens

According to the Secret Service, a bystander was also struck by gunfire, though it remained unclear who fired the round that hit that person.

The Secret Service said no law enforcement personnel were injured in the exchange. President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time and was not hurt. The agency said it briefed Trump on the incident.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X, “FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds — we will update the public as we’re able.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Metropolitan Police Department are also assisting, NBC News reported.

The incident follows a separate shooting last month at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where a gunman wounded a Secret Service officer.

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