On Saturday, President Donald Trump said that the United States, Iran and several Middle Eastern nations are nearing a broad peace agreement that could reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Signals Iran Peace Breakthrough

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he spoke from the Oval Office with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain regarding Iran and a proposed "Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE."

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries," Trump wrote.

Trump added that he separately spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said the conversation "likewise, went very well."

"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," Trump said.

The president also claimed that "the Strait of Hormuz will be opened" as part of the developing agreement.

The narrow waterway is one of the world's most critical oil transit routes and has remained a focal point of regional tensions involving Iran.

Trump Iran Talks Stall Amid Rising Tensions

Last week, President Trump said negotiations with Iran were in advanced stages but still unresolved, as diplomatic efforts, military threats, and regional tensions continued to escalate.

Trump said the U.S. was in the "final stages" of talks and Vice President JD Vance said progress had been made, though military action remained an option if diplomacy failed.

Tensions rose as Iran warned it could expand the conflict beyond the region if attacked again, while also preparing for possible strikes.

The U.S. Senate also moved to limit presidential war powers over Iran.

Earlier this month, Trump also said Iran's latest proposal fell short of U.S. demands, stating, "They want to make a deal, but … I'm not satisfied with it," while reiterating that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Tehran said it remained open to negotiations under reduced U.S. pressure.

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