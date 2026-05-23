New Polls Show Economic Anxiety Dragging On Trump's Approval

President Donald Trump faces mounting voter frustration over inflation, economic conditions and foreign policy, according to several new national polls released this week.

A recent Fox News survey showed worsening views on affordability and Trump's economic leadership. The survey was conducted May 15-18, 2026, under the direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research.

Economic Pressure Intensifies

Voters increasingly pointed to rising living costs as their biggest financial concern. Nearly six in 10 respondents ranked affordability above tariffs, jobs and government spending.

The Fox survey found 77% of voters believe the economy remains weak. That figure climbed from 73% last month.

About half of respondents said their household finances worsened during the past two years. The poll also showed Trump's economic approval falling sharply.

Only 29% approved of Trump's economic handling in the Fox poll. Inflation received his weakest rating, with just 24% approval.

Fox pollster Daron Shaw said affordability concerns continue driving voter dissatisfaction. Shaw said independents already moved away from Trump earlier this year.

Approval Ratings Slip Across Polls

Other surveys also reflected weakening support for Trump. A Quinnipiac University poll showed Trump's approval dropping to 34%.

Per a Forbes report, the Quinnipiac survey also recorded a 58% disapproval rating. That marked Trump's lowest rating in the pollster's second-term tracking.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey showed Trump's approval at 35%. Republican dissatisfaction also increased compared with early 2025 levels.

However, an Associated Press-NORC poll offered a rare improvement. Trump's approval rose four points to 37% from April levels.

Iran Conflict Shapes Voter Mood

The Fox survey showed mixed public attitudes toward the Iran conflict. Most respondents believed the United States currently holds the advantage militarily.

Still, 60% opposed continued U.S. military involvement in Iran. Many respondents also favored limiting the duration of American participation.

Gas prices added to economic anxieties. Most voters blamed the Iran war alongside domestic policy and oil companies for rising fuel costs.

Market And Political Impact

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