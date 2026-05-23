Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) is urging Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to sanction any country or entity enabling or facilitating Iran’s new Strait of Hormuz toll system, including Oman, a major U.S. ally involved in helping Iran establish it.

Sanctions Push Targets Iran-Backed Strait Authority

According to the report, Cotton, the first lawmaker to float legislation targeting the PGSA, warned that recognizing the authority violates freedom of navigation. “Every dollar collected directly finances a sanctioned terrorist entity,” he wrote.

The Department of the Treasury did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

On Monday, the PGSA launched an official X account, declaring unauthorized vessel transit through the strait illegal and announcing it had begun operations.

Rejection Of Tehran's Hormuz Toll System

The Trump administration has continuously objected to Iran’s efforts to impose shipping tolls through the Strait of Hormuz even after the conflict ends. President Donald Trump called the strait “international,” rejecting tolls outright.

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