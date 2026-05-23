Early Saturday, a Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire at a major oil terminal in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, underscoring Kyiv's expanding campaign against Moscow's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine Drone Strike Hits Novorossiysk Oil Terminal

Regional officials in Russia's southern Krasnodar region said falling drone debris ignited fires at several technical and administrative buildings near the port, Reuters reported.

Authorities also reported damage at the facility's oil storage terminal.

Two men were injured during the attack and were hospitalized, according to local officials. Emergency crews were deployed to contain the blaze and assess the damage.

Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels circulated unverified videos purportedly showing flames and smoke rising from the port area.

Russia's Energy Infrastructure Faces Growing Pressure

The strike marks the latest in a series of Ukrainian attacks targeting Russia's oil and fuel infrastructure, a sector viewed as critical to financing Moscow's war effort.

Officials also reported drone-related damage to private homes in the nearby resort city of Anapa.

Ukraine has intensified long-range drone operations in recent months, targeting refineries, fuel depots and export facilities located deep inside Russian territory.

Some strikes have reportedly reached areas more than 900 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine Expands Deep-Strike Campaign Inside Russia

On Friday, Ukrainian forces also reportedly targeted an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, roughly 435 miles from Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on X that its forces had struck 11 Russian oil facilities as of May 21, including the Kirishi refinery, one of Russia's largest processing plants.

Xi Jinping Warns Putin As Trump Pushes Ukraine Ceasefire

Previously, it was reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Donald Trump during his visit to China that Russian President Vladimir Putin could eventually "regret" his decision to invade Ukraine.

From May 9 to May 11, Trump announced a U.S.-mediated three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, along with a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange, describing it as a possible breakthrough toward ending the conflict.

Following the rare diplomatic development, Trump said he hoped the temporary pause in hostilities could be prolonged.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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