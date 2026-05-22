Trump Drops New Immigration Hammer: Green Card Seekers Told To Apply From Home

The Donald Trump administration is tightening immigration rules again by requiring many foreign nationals seeking green cards to leave the U.S. and complete the application process from their home countries.

USCIS Changes Green Card Adjustment Process

On Friday, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the change in a policy memo directing officers to review requests for exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Under the new guidance, temporary visa holders seeking lawful permanent residency will generally have to return to their countries of origin and apply through U.S. embassies or consulates overseen by the State Department instead of adjusting their status while remaining in the U.S.

"From now on, an alien who is in the U.S. temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances," USCIS Spokesman Zach Kahler said in a statement.

The agency added that the policy would help the immigration system "function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes" and allow USCIS to focus resources on processing other applications.

Immigration Advocates Warn Of Risks

Immigration and refugee aid organizations sharply criticized the move, arguing it could place vulnerable migrants in danger, Reuters reported.

HIAS, a nonprofit that supports refugees and other immigrants, said the policy could force survivors of trafficking, abused individuals and neglected children to return to countries they previously fled.

Critics also warned that requiring applicants to leave the U.S. may create lengthy delays, increase uncertainty for families and expose some migrants to unsafe conditions abroad.

Trump Administration Continues Immigration Crackdown

The latest policy marks another step in Trump's broader immigration crackdown.

Over the past year, the administration has shortened visa durations for certain students, exchange visitors and members of the media.

Earlier this year, the State Department also said it had revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump returned to office.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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