Trump's Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard Resigns, Citing Husband's Cancer Diagnosis

Tulsi Gabbard resigned on Friday as director of national intelligence, citing her husband Abraham Williams‘ diagnosis of a rare bone cancer, after months of tensions with President Donald Trump.

In her resignation letter posted on X, Gabbard said she was “deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me” after leading the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for 18 months. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” she wrote. “At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side.”

Gabbard’s resignation is effective June 30, after 1.5 years in the role.

Stepped Back Or Pushed Out?

The White House had forced Gabbard out, and officials had been “unhappy with her for quite some time,” Reuters reported, citing a source.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, said Gabbard had done “an incredible job” and acknowledged the personal toll. “She, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together,” Trump wrote, adding he had “no doubt” Williams would “soon be better than ever.”

Acting DNI Named

Trump named Principal Deputy Director Aaron Lukas, whom he called “highly respected,” as acting DNI. Lukas is a former CIA officer who served on the National Security Council during Trump’s first term.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.