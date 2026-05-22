Stocks Are At Record Highs — Yet Only 40% Of Voters Approve Of Trump's Economy

The approval rating for President Donald Trump continues to be under 50% with voters concerned about the president's focus on several key areas. The lower rating comes with stock market indexes hitting all-time highs this week.

Trump Approval Rating

A new Morning Consult poll shows President Donald Trump with an approval rating of 42% and a disapproval rating of 55%. The net approval rating of -13 points is in line with recent polls.

The 42% approval rating is tied for the lowest in the Morning Consult poll since Trump took office for a second time in January, 2025.

Here are the approval and disapproval ratings by political party:

Republicans: 84% approval, 16% disapproval

Democrats: 10% approval, 88% disapproval

Independents: 30% approval, 63% disapproval

In the latest poll, Trump lost ground on all 12 major issues tracked by Morning Consult among voters.

The current items that voters believe should be top priorities of Trump are:

Lowering Costs: 72%

Health Care Affordability: 69%

Reducing Energy Prices: 64%

Among approval ratings for individual target areas, Trump's rating for the handling of the economy continues to decline. In the latest poll he has a 40% approval for the economy versus a 54% disapproval.

This marks the lowest approval rating for the economy in a Morning Consult poll since Trump took office for his second presidential term.

Stock Markets Hit Highs

While voters disapprove of Trump and his handling of the economy, a quick look at the stock market could have some questioning why.

With stock market indexes at all time highs, Trump has used this metric and gauge to boast about the economy. But as the poll shows, high stock prices don't lead to approval of the president.

While many people are seeing their wealth grow as stocks grow, other consumers are hurt by increased gas prices and prices on food and consumer goods.

The poll could show a split between consumers who are doing well and others who are struggling.

The economy does not equal the stock market. The economy equals jobs, inflation, prices and more factors outside of stocks.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500 trades at $746.56 on Friday and hit a new all-time high of $749.53 last week.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which tracks the Nasdaq 100, hit a new all-time high of $722.12 on Friday.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) , which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, hit a new all-time high of $508.71 on Friday.

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