Congressman Sold Nvidia Stock Before Record Earnings, Missing Out On Gains Again

Congressman Discloses Nvidia Stock Sale

Congressman Daniel Meuser (R-Pa.) recently disclosed selling Nvidia stock, as shown by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

The sale came on April 24 and was listed in the $1,000 to $15,000 range. The sale came ahead of the company's record first-quarter results reported on May 20.

Nvidia shares are up 4.1% from the April 24 high.

Selling Nvidia stock is not new for the congressman. So far in 2026, that's all the congressman has been doing. This marked the latest sale of Nvidia stock with sales in the $1,000 to $15,000 range also happening on Jan. 14, Jan. 30, Feb. 25 and March 25.

Those sales all came before Nvidia stock hit record highs in May 2026.

The latest trades are disclosed as having been made by a spouse, which means the congressman may not have known about the sale of Nvidia shares.

These 2026 sales of Nvidia stock are not the only ones made by Meuser. In fact, the congressman has a long history of selling shares of the technology giant.

Meuser’s Nvidia Stock Trading History

Meuser bought no new stocks in 2025, only disclosing several sales. This included selling between $250,000 and $500,000 in NVDA stock.

The congressman has been selling Nvidia stock each year since 2022. This means Meuser has been taking profits different times in one of the largest companies in the world, but also potentially missing out on further gains from a stock that is up over 1,348% in the last five years.

Here are the sales by Meuser, outside of the 2026 trades, and the highest stock price for Nvidia shares on that day:

In total, Meuser has sold over $1 million in Nvidia stock over the last four years.

Nvidia stock currently trades at $219.51, meaning that all of these trades happened with the stock trading at a lower price, leading to potentially missed profits.

The congressman missed out on gains of 758.1% from the January 2022 transactions.

With no reported purchases of Nvidia stock disclosed by the congressman over the last four years, it is unknown when the shares were acquired or at what purchase price.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

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