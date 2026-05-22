The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Thursday released a long-delayed 192-page review of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 election loss to President Donald Trump, identifying strategic failures ranging from weak voter outreach to omitting Gaza and an overreliance on anti-Trump messaging.

The report’s publication quickly became a story of its own. Originally expected months earlier, the review faced repeated delays amid leadership changes and internal disagreements over its findings. DNC Chair Ken Martin later apologized to party members after the report’s release, saying it had created an “even bigger distraction” as Democrats continue to debate the causes of their 2024 defeat.

The draft release also includes annotations from the DNC, flagging factual errors, including incorrect election results. They also question assumptions and push back on claims the annotators say were written in without evidence.

"This document reflects the views of the author, not the DNC," a disclaimer at the top of every page reads. The names of the authors do not appear in the document and certain sections, such as the “Executive Summary,” are entirely missing from the report.

Here are some takeaways from the report:

1. Democrats Lost Touch With Key Voter Groups

The review argues that Democrats suffered from a “persistent inability or unwillingness to listen to all voters,” particularly men, rural voters, non-college-educated voters and infrequent voters. According to the report, the party’s erosion among these groups was not a one-election problem but the culmination of longer-term trends that had gone unaddressed.

2. Harris Was Not Adequately Prepared For The Top Of The Ticket

The report concludes that Harris was not sufficiently positioned as a successor before becoming the Democratic nominee. It argues that little political infrastructure, messaging support or research apparatus had been built around her candidacy, leaving her at a disadvantage when she inherited the campaign following former President Joe Biden‘s withdrawal from the race.

3. Opposition To Trump Wasn’t A Winning Message

The review criticizes Democrats for relying too heavily on anti-Trump messaging. While opposition to Trump remained a powerful motivator for many Democratic voters, the report argues that the party failed to present a sufficiently compelling affirmative vision for voters concerned about issues such as the economy, cost of living and public confidence in government.

“Harris struggled with definition beyond “not Trump” and “prosecutor vs. felon.” The truncated campaign timeline didn’t help, but the campaign did not quickly resolve on how to tag Trump and define Harris,” the report said.

4. Democratic Weaknesses Began Long Before 2024

Rather than portraying the loss as the result of a single event or campaign mistake, the report argues that Democratic vulnerabilities had been building for years. It points to declining engagement with working-class voters, weaknesses in local organizing efforts and a failure to adapt to shifting political coalitions.

In the sixteen tumultuous years since Barack Obama‘s election, “Democrats have lost ground at every level of government. These losses are the direct result of missed opportunities to invest in our states, counties, and local parties and candidates,” the report said.

5. Some Of The Biggest Questions Remain Unanswered

Critics also noted that the report largely avoids several of the most contentious issues surrounding the 2024 election, including concerns about Biden’s age, the timing of his exit from the race, divisions within the party over the Israel-Gaza conflict and whether Democrats should have held a more competitive process after Biden stepped aside.

6. The Report Is Silent On Gaza

One of the most notable omissions is the absence of any discussion of the Israel-Gaza war, despite the issue emerging as one of the most divisive topics within the Democratic coalition during the 2024 campaign.

The Biden administration’s support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza sparked significant backlash among some Democratic voters, particularly younger voters, Arab Americans and progressives.

Several post-election analyses and surveys have suggested that the Gaza issue contributed to reduced enthusiasm among some Democratic voters who had backed Biden in 2020. Yet neither Gaza nor Israel is mentioned in the DNC’s review.

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