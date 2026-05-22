President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled plans to sign a new executive order on artificial intelligence after raising concerns that stricter oversight could weaken America's lead in the global AI race.

"We're leading China, we're leading everybody, and I don't want to do anything that's going to get in the way of that lead," Trump told reporters, according to an Associated Press report.



AI Debate

At a White House briefing earlier this week, Vice President JD Vance said the administration wanted to remain "pro-innovation" while also addressing cybersecurity and privacy risks tied to advanced AI systems.

"The president wants us to be pro-innovation. He wants us to win the AI race against all other countries in the world," Vance said, according to the AP report. He added: "We also want to make sure that we're protecting people."

AI Wealth

The administration has increasingly promoted AI infrastructure expansion as a key economic and geopolitical priority while also facing rising pressure from lawmakers, banks and cybersecurity experts calling for stronger safeguards around frontier AI systems.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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