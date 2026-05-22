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Photos of U.S. President Donald Trump and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping appear on a smartphone screen. 12.04.2025. New York, USA.
May 22, 2026 6:39 AM 2 min read

Trump Backs Out Of AI Executive Order Amid Fears It Could Hurt US Tech Edge— 'Don't Want To...Get In The Way Of That Lead'

President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled plans to sign a new executive order on artificial intelligence after raising concerns that stricter oversight could weaken America's lead in the global AI race.

"We're leading China, we're leading everybody, and I don't want to do anything that's going to get in the way of that lead," Trump told reporters, according to an Associated Press report.


AI Debate

At a White House briefing earlier this week, Vice President JD Vance said the administration wanted to remain "pro-innovation" while also addressing cybersecurity and privacy risks tied to advanced AI systems.

"The president wants us to be pro-innovation. He wants us to win the AI race against all other countries in the world," Vance said, according to the AP report. He added: "We also want to make sure that we're protecting people."

AI Wealth

The administration has increasingly promoted AI infrastructure expansion as a key economic and geopolitical priority while also facing rising pressure from lawmakers, banks and cybersecurity experts calling for stronger safeguards around frontier AI systems.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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