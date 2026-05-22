Several prominent associates and critics of President Donald Trump have expressed their intention to seek compensation from the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

Allies Seek Restitution Funds

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, a vocal Trump supporter and promoter of 2020 election conspiracy theories, announced his intention to apply for the fund during a recent interview on his network. He alleges that his company, MyPillow, suffered millions in losses due to political attacks, with estimates suggesting a $400 million hit to the brand.

Michael Caputo, a former HHS official during Trump’s first term, became the first individual to pursue compensation from the fund, seeking $2.7 million over claims that he and his family were unfairly targeted during the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Foes Consider A Payout

Former FBI Director James Comey has also hinted at his potential application to the fund through his lawyers, expressing disbelief at its existence and suggesting it was established to compensate individuals targeted by the Justice Department for personal, political, or ideological reasons.

Earlier this week, Comey told CNN's Jake Tapper, "So, I'm guessing I'll be in line. I hope I'll be ahead of those who savagely beat police officers and sacked the Capitol."

Comey oversaw the Russia probe involving Trump's 2016 campaign. Trump later fired Comey, who has since faced investigations and attacks from Trump allies.

Growing Republican Backlash

The "Anti-Weaponization Fund" has sparked controversy, with growing opposition from not just among Democrats but also Republicans who are moving to block the Justice Department from creating the settlement fund.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) disclosed that Republicans were considering legislative actions to “kill” the fund.

Amid the ongoing backlash, Trump warned that opposing him politically "doesn't work out well."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock