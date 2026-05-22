Pete Buttigieg And Donald Trump Agree On Something: Rail Safety Reform

Former President Joe Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has offered his support for a bill backed by President Donald Trump that aims to improve safety standards in the U.S. rail sector.

Pete Buttigieg Backs Rail Safety Bill

Sharing his thoughts on X on Thursday, Buttigieg criticized the “railroad lobby” and “conservative Republicans” who have “stood in the way” of reforms in the sector to curb derailments. Buttigieg shared a report by Axios in the post.

“President Trump is absolutely correct to demand that Congress pass the Railway Safety Act,” Buttigieg said, adding that to enhance safety, it would take the improvements that Buttigieg “put into place as Secretary and make them permanent,” he said.

He then referenced the 2023 East Palestine derailment incident when 38 cars carrying hazardous materials derailed, causing a fire incident that led to residents in the Ohio town being evacuated, calling for railroad companies to be held to the “highest safety standards.”

“Democrats and Republicans should join @RepDeluzio and others who have been leading this bipartisan push to include strong rail safety reform in the transportation bill,” Buttigieg said.

It’s worth noting that the bill was first introduced in the aftermath of the East Palestine incident by Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and current Vice President JD Vance in 2023.

Union Pacific Modernization Deal

Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based company Parallel Systems is working on developing battery-electric autonomous freight trains. The company was founded by a former SpaceX engineer, Matt Soule.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock