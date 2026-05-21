Taxes Could Improve Public Service Activities

In a Thursday post on X, Sanders argued that the proposed 5% wealth tax could fund $12,000 payments for a working family of four, expand Medicare benefits for dental, vision, and hearing, guarantee universal childcare and increase starting teacher pay to $60,000.

"And you’d still be worth $269 billion after taxes," Sanders argued, saying that Bezos would remain rich after paying higher taxes.

Bezos Ready To Pay More Taxes

In a previous CNBC interview, Bezos said he is open to paying more taxes if there is a debate, but "don’t pretend that that’s gonna solve the problem," according to More Perfect Union.

The billionaire said that paying billions more in taxes would not alleviate the financial struggles faced by many, such as a nurse in Queens paying $1,000 a month in taxes,

Bezos, who is worth $287 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, noted that the bottom half of earners contribute only 3% of taxes, suggesting that eliminating their federal income tax could alleviate some burdens on struggling families. He said there should be zero federal income tax for the bottom half of earners.

Divided View On Billionaires Taxes

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Senator Elizabeth Warren recently criticized the tax rates of billionaires, claiming they often pay less than the “average nurse” in the United States.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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