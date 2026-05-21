President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity as soon as Thursday, according to a Reuters report citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report said the order would create a voluntary framework requiring AI developers to share advanced AI models with the U.S. government 90 days before public release. Companies would also provide early access to critical infrastructure groups such as banks.

Benzinga reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The proposal reflects growing pressure from some MAGA supporters who want stricter oversight of advanced AI systems such as Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.5-Cyber.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and activist Amy Kremer have pushed for mandatory government security testing of powerful AI systems. Kremer told Reuters that AI companies cannot be trusted to "protect the American people."

On the other side, tech industry allies including investor Marc Andreessen and former Trump adviser David Sacks oppose strict regulation and favor voluntary cooperation.

Safety Debate

The debate has intensified following the release of advanced AI systems that companies warn could accelerate sophisticated cyberattacks.

Reuters reported that the White House order was developed by officials, including Susie Wiles, Michael Kratsios and Sean Cairncross, with input from AI companies.

Earlier this month, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said the administration was studying a framework similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval process for drugs before advanced AI systems are publicly released.

The Commerce Department also recently announced agreements with Alphabet Inc.'s Google DeepMind, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and xAI for voluntary pre-deployment AI testing.

Growing Pressure

Political pressure around AI oversight has continued to rise in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) cited polling showing most Americans believe AI development is moving too quickly and called for stronger regulation.

Anthropic has also faced growing scrutiny from the Pentagon and federal courts over national security concerns tied to advanced AI systems.

Reuters reported that lawmakers recently asked Cairncross to help establish a federal process for monitoring sudden "frontier AI capability jumps."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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