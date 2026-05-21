Republicans are allegedly planning to hinder the establishment of the Justice Department’s $1.8 billion settlement fund, intended to provide compensation to those who allege to have been unfairly targeted by the government.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) revealed to MeidasTouch reporter Scott MacFarlane on Wednesday that Republicans are considering legislative actions to oppose the fund. Fitzpatrick stated, “Republicans are going to try to kill it.”

Fitzpatrick further disclosed that Republicans plan to draft a letter to the attorney general’s office and are exploring various legislative options. He added, “We’re trying to unpack exactly what the legal machinations are, but you can’t do that.”

The Republican representative also noted that any legislative solution would address the settlement provision that shields Trump, his family, and his businesses from further IRS action.

Later, he sent a letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche seeking details about the nearly $2 billion being redirected into the Anti-Weaponization Fund, including the source of the money, the fund's legal purpose, and whether individuals convicted of federal crimes or linked to violence could receive payouts.

The inquiry also asks whether past administrations created similar compensation programs without congressional authorization or judicial oversight, requesting answers by June 1.

Notably, no other Republican’s name or signature was present on the letter.

Trump Issues Warning

During a press gaggle on Wednesday, President Donald Trump took a veiled dig at Jacqui Heinrich, a Fox News reporter and White House correspondent, criticizing her fiancé, Fitzpatrick, for frequently voting against him. Trump warned that opposing him politically "doesn't work out well."

Moderate Republican Fitzpatrick became the first in his party to publicly oppose the fund, breaking with Trump on several priorities such as the East Wing Ballroom, tariffs on Canada, and drawing a primary threat from the president.

GOP Seeks Answers On The Fund

Republicans on Capitol Hill are scrambling for details on the fund, amid growing frustration within the party. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the fund will likely face heavy scrutiny during next year's appropriations process following public backlash.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me) questioned acting AG Blanche during a Senate hearing on Tuesday about the structure and transparency of a new claims fund, seeking details on payouts, legal justification, and public disclosure. Blanche admitted the fund's creation was "unusual" but said similar arrangements have existed before.

While the Democrats have increasingly opposed the “slush funds,” Vice President JD Vance clarified that this fund is not just for Trump allies but for Republicans and Democrats alike.

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