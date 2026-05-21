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New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
May 21, 2026 12:37 AM 2 min read

Chris Christie Says Trump Ran On Bringing Prices Down, But He's Doing Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, China Instead: 'He Hasn't Delivered'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) slams President Donald Trump over economic and foreign policy, citing his failure to deliver promises ahead of the midterms.

Christie Targets Trump Over Economic and Foreign Policy

In a post on X, Christie said on Thursday, "When you run on something, you better deliver. He hasn’t delivered, and it’s going to come back to haunt him."

"Trump ran to bring prices down, grow the economy, put more money in our pockets," he stated. The former governor pointed to promises that have not been materialized.

Christie criticized Trump's focus on international attention by saying, "What is he doing? Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, China?" He noted that actions in Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, and China might have distracted Trump from his campaign promises.

Trump Approval Declining

With midterm elections less than six months away, recent polling indicates a significant decline in Trump's approval ratings. His approval hit a record low with 77% of Americans saying his policies raised their cost of living.

Notably, Trump’s disapproval rating for handling the economy stands at 70%, inflation at 74% and gas prices at 79% 

The economy and cost of living were identified as the top issues by 55% of respondents, up from 42% in January.

The recent polling also revealed that 55% of Americans say their finances are worsening, a record high since Gallup began tracking this question in 2001. Inflation and high prices remain the top financial problem cited by American families.

Photo Courtesy: Christopher Halloran on Shutterstock.com

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