On Wednesday, the Trump administration intensified pressure on Cuba after the Justice Department charged former Cuban President Raúl Castro with murder, as Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said the country could collapse without a U.S. invasion.

Castro Charges Escalate Cuba Tensions

Scott said he did not believe the U.S. would need to invade Cuba because the Cuban people would "rise up," reported The Hill.

"I don't think we're going to have to do it," Scott said. "We've seen the Cuban people rise up, and that's why there's political prisoners right now."

Scott later added that President Donald Trump may ultimately "have to go in and obliterate the regime," while also suggesting Castro could flee the country before facing justice in the United States.

The comments came hours after the Justice Department unsealed murder charges against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro over the 1996 shootdown of two civilian planes operated by the exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

Four men were killed in the incident.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, "Nations and their leaders cannot be permitted to target Americans, kill them, and not face accountability."

President Trump said Cuba remains "on our mind" but rejected the need for escalation, telling reporters, "I don't think there needs to be," when asked about possible further action.

He added, "Look, the place is falling apart."

Cuba Crisis Sparks Migration Fears

Last week, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates warned that worsening U.S.-Cuba tensions could trigger a major migration crisis similar to the Mariel boatlift, with large numbers of Cubans potentially fleeing if conditions deteriorated.

He also raised concerns about Cuba's regional influence and its impact on U.S. security interests.

Earlier, Trump increased pressure on Cuba through sanctions and an oil blockade that deepened fuel shortages and disrupted daily life.

He described Cuba as a "failed nation" and said the U.S. was in talks with Cuban officials over the crisis, framing it as a humanitarian concern.

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